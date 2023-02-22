Survivor Host Probst Podcast

“On Fire With Jeff Probst” is the new companion podcast to the CBS Reality Series, “Survivor”. The Emmy Award winning series starts its 44th season March 1, 2023.

“I’m very excited to share that, for the first time in 22 years, we’re doing an official Survivor podcast,” said Probst. “We’re going to go inside the making of Survivor from the producers’ point of view [for] the how we do what we do, and the why. I think of it like a companion piece to the show. It’s something we’ve thought about doing in years past, but this season is so good, it just felt like the perfect time.”

The podcast will feature Probst, and his co-hosts, Survivor producer Brittany Crapper and podcast producer and Survivor fan Jay Wolff, as they go behind the scenes of the groundbreaking reality series each week.