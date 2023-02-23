Iliad Sending Off Host Ken Bass

Iliad Media Group will host a salute to local Treasure Valley radio mainstay Ken Bass March 3rd from 8AM to 10AM.

“Ken has been a pillar of the Boise radio market since 1985 and we wanted to make sure he has a chance to sign off one last time after 38 years in the market”, said Iliad Media Group CEO Darrell Calton. Bass was let go earlier this year after 20 years of service with his former cross town station.

Ken Bass will join fellow Boise radio legend KJ Mac on 101.5 KOOL-FM for a farewell show on Friday March 3rd from 8 am to 10 am.