Record Breaker For KLOS

Meruelo Media’s KLOS-FM in Los Angeles broke its own fundraising record of over $1.24 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by raising more than $1.27 million in 26 hours last week.

Throughout the 2023 radiothon, all new Partners in Hope® became eligible to go on adventures with the KLOS on-air personalities, in addition to receiving exclusive KLOS and St. Jude attire, including the t-shirt: This Shirt Saves Lives.

In marking the achievement, Meruelo Media President and CEO, Otto Padron said, “Every year, the KLOS St. Jude Rocks radiothon is a fierce reminder that live and local radio compels, and deeply connects with the community to make a positive difference. Thank you #TeamKLOS for leading us to yet another record setting year.”

KLOS Program Director, Keith Cunningham said, “The entire KLOS team and listeners never cease to amaze me when we do these St. Jude events. For two days, everyone puts their own issues aside and we all rally together to help the kids at St. Jude fight cancer. For many of us, it’s the most rewarding two days of the year.” Cunningham continued by saying, “Special thanks to the St. Jude staff, families and patients, as well as so many KLOS artists for helping to make the 2023 St. Jude Rocks radiothon a new record breaker.”