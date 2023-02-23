A $2 Billion Problem For Broadcasters

PILOT, the innovation arm of the NAB, is out with a study on direct-to-consumer data strategies for broadcasters. The study shows how the digital advertising industry phasing out the use of third-party cookies could create a $2.1 Billion loss in digital revenue for broadcasters.

The PILOT Accelerator Program focused on mitigating revenue loss by examining how broadcasters can harness first-party relationships with their audiences. It also considered important issues such as content direction, product marketing and privacy compliance.

“Addressing this $2 billion problem for the industry is a high priority for digital leaders at broadcast companies,” said John Clark, NAB SVP of Emerging Technology and executive director of PILOT. “This report offers guidance with real examples for broadcasters. We can use first-party data to create more engaging content for consumers, while maintaining privacy standards.”

Nine broadcast companies participated in the six-month collaboration with support from the Google News Initiative. The results of the study are based on the work and output of the participating companies representing business, technology and audience engagement areas.

The full report can be found Here.