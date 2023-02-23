WTOP to Reduce Commercial Load

It’s one of the biggest complaints you hear about radio…too many commercials per hour during stopsets that run too long. It’s been a big problem for the industry for many years. Hubbard’s news powerhouse in Washington, DC is trying to address the problem.

In a note on the station’s website WTOP Director of News and Programming Julia Ziegler told listeners they would soon be hearing fewer commercials on the station. ” We will be reducing the number of commercial breaks listeners hear each hour and increasing the amount of news we deliver at the same time.”

The lighter commercial load announcement was part of overall programming changes the station is making, including moving sports and business reports.

Ziegler said the changes allow WTOP to provide listeners with longer, uninterrupted news segments, “which we believe offer a better listening experience overall.”

She also stated that WTOP is making a commitment to delivering a more balanced diet of news and compelling stories to listeners each day. “WTOP will always be the place you can turn to when news is breaking, but we realize news consumers want more than that — not just from WTOP but from the news industry as a whole. So, it is our commitment to balance out those serious news stories we deliver each day with news about the good things going on in the D.C. region, too. Stories that make you smile; stories that inspire hope; and stories that make you laugh or are just cool. We’re also committed to providing you with stories that can help you, your kids, your finances and your health, too.”

Ziegler ended by saying that internally the WTOP team talks about treating listeners like members of their family. “To me, part of that is being transparent and upfront, which shows a level of respect. That is why we wanted to let you know about the sports and money news changes before they hit the air next week. My hope is that even if you don’t agree with them, you appreciate the heads-up and, in time, you come to like the benefits.”