Dollar Bill Lawson To Make Major Change

Celebrating 50 years in the radio industry in 2023, WDXB Birmingham’s Dollar Bill Lawson announced his plans to retire. Lawson made the announcement on his morning show on 102.5 The Bull. His final show date has not been set.

Before moving to iHeart, Lawson spent 18 years at his hometown of Birmingham’s WZZK in middays and mornings. He’s become an Alabama radio staple in his half-century on the air, and at CRS, the Country Radio Hall of Fame announced Lawson will be one of this year’s inductees.

Lawson is also deeply involved in his local community and charitable efforts, including St. Jude.