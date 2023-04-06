Once A Promotions Intern, Now Sales Manager At CMG

After a 20-year history with Cox Media Group, Wes Halliwell has been appointed as the new Integrated Sales Manager for the company’s Orlando cluster. Halliwell started as a promotions intern and worked his way up, most recently serving as Digital Media Director. He will now focus on sales efforts for CMG Orlando Radio’s five stations.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to work with our sales team, clients, and partners in this new role,” said Halliwell. “We have developed a tremendous team culture here at CMG Orlando and I couldn’t be more blessed to continue my career growth within our CMG family.”