Cox Media Chooses Clay For National Sales

Andrea Clay makes a move to Cox Media Group to be the new National Sales Manager for their radio arm, responsible for the Atlanta, Athens, and Jacksonville markets.

With over 10 years of experience in the media industry, Clay previously served as the National Sales Manager at Beasley Media Group. Clay will report to Jodi Rainey, who was recently promoted to Vice President of National Sales for CMG Radio.

“We are thrilled to have Andrea join our team,” said Rainey. “Her expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation across our national sales efforts.” Clay added, “I am honored to join the team at CMG and look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success.”