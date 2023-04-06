Cruz In For Cavanaugh At Audacy Chicago

Molly Cruz has been appointed as the new Brand Manager of Audacy’s B96 (WBBM-FM) in Chicago, replacing Todd Cavanaugh. Cruz will oversee content strategy and operations while working closely with talent like Erik Bradley and The Morning Mess.

She was previously Assistant Brand Manager of 99.1 The Mix (WMYX) and 103.7 KISS FM (WXSS) at Audacy Milwaukee and Regional CHR Format Brand Manager.

“B96 is one of America’s longest-running and most important CHRs,” said Greg Solk, Vice President of Programming and Operations, at Audacy Chicago. “Building on Todd’s excellence is a big-time challenge, and Molly is ready to meet that challenge.

Cruz commented, “It’s a dream come true to be a part of a brand that has been a source of inspiration since my childhood days growing up in the Chicago suburbs. The opportunity to grow within Audacy, join the B96 family and lead this world-famous brand is an unbelievable honor.”