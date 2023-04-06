Brett Goldstein Lassoes A NAB Fireside Chat

He’s here. He’s there. He’s every-fricken-where. He’s Brett Goldstein – writer, producer, and a star of Ted Lasso, and he’ll be giving a fireside chat at NAB Show on the Main Stage on Monday, April 17 at 4p.

Brett will speak on his process of content creation and what it takes to grab audiences’ attention amongst the competition. Given radio’s fondness for Ted Lasso‘s leadership skills and lessons, this should be a great session for fans, talent, and managers alike.

“Whether it is his scene-stealing performances, his masterful influence on hit TV shows or his comedic wit on the stage and on-the-air, Brett Goldstein knows how to connect with audiences,” said Chris Brown, NAB EVP and Managing Director, Global Connections and Events. “NAB Show attendees will greatly benefit from this must-attend conversation into how he creates content that stands out, captures our attention, and entertains millions.”