Enter The Seedy Underbelly Of Rare Plant Crime

School of Humans and iHeartPodcasts have announced “Bad Seeds,” an 8-part series that explores the world of rare plant crime. The series will examine how obsessive collectors and criminals are colliding to fuel the growing plant obsession, which is affecting everyday consumers and enthusiasts, as well as the fate of the planet.

The podcast will feature interviews with plant collectors, US Fish and Wildlife Special Agents, scientists, and historians who will show how the passion for plants has been going on for a long time. The series is hosted by model and sustainability activist Summer Rayne Oakes and launches on April 12 with two episodes.