Radio Mercury Awards Extend Deadline For 2023

The Radio Mercury Awards has extended its entry deadline from April 10 until April 24, with credits due on April 28.

The eligibility air period for entries now runs from January 1, 2022, to April 24, 2023. There are no late fees for entering, and entrants can submit their work in multiple categories. Guidelines for broadcast and non-broadcast radio are provided on the RMA site where contenders can submit their entries and paperwork.

This year’s Radio Mercury Awards include new categories for humor, songs/music, sound design, short broadcast commercials, and innovation in broadcast radio. The awards ceremony will be June 8th at Sony Hall in New York City.