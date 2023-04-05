Audacy’s BetQL Expands Midday Hosts To Three

Audacy’s sports wagering “BetQL Daily” debuted a new co-host this week. Ed Egros joined Joe Ostrowski and Erin Hawksworth on April 3. Egros is an experienced sports reporter and analyst who has worked with FOX Sports, Bally Sports West, and the Next Gen Stats team at the NFL.

Audacy’s BetQL Network VP Mitch Rosen said, “Through his wealth of experience in sports reporting and analysis, Ed will provide valuable insights to our listeners as they make their betting decisions while using his expertise to break down games, analyze players and teams, and provide valuable betting tips, strategies, and Wagertainment.”

Egros added, “It has always been a professional dream of mine to have a platform to combine my loves of sports analytics and sports betting. I am thrilled to be able to move the sports betting conversation forward and have a strong group to do it with.”