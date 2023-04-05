Tampa’s ‘Wacky Jack’ Says “I’ll Be Back”

After he was let go from iHeartMedia’s NewsRadio 970 WFLA in March, Jack Harris says he’ll be back. The former AM Tampa Bay host says that other stations have already shown immediate interest in him, but his noncompete stands in his way.

Harris, known on-air as “Wacky Jack”, has a six-month noncompete clause with iHeart. In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Harris said Salem Media Group offered him the chance host the farewell show he says he wasn’t given on AM860 WGUL. That opportunity has been indefinitely delayed by the non-compete.