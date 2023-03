Longtime radio host Jack Harris has been let go from his position at iHeartMedia Tampa Bay’s NewsRadio 970 (WFLA). Harris, who had been with the station for 29 years, told the Tampa Bay Times he was let go due to cost-cutting measures.

The 81-year-old, known as “Wacky Jack,” will be replaced by Ryan Gorman, who hosted the program after Harris’. Gorman changes his time slot from 7-10a to 5-9a.