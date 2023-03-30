Focus360 Promotes Two To Key Leadership Roles

National radio sales and syndication network Focus360 announced the promotions of two veteran team members. Robbie Eisen, former Director of Sales Planning, will now serve as the company’s first Vice President of Planning. Erick Siqueira, previously a Business Development Manager, is now the Director of Client Services in Focus360’s Sales Division.

Eisen said, “I want to thank Phil Brown and the Focus360 team for trusting me in this role & will continue to work hard to help generate continued growth & success with Focus360.”

Siqueira added, “I am very happy and thankful to be taking on this new position at Focus360. Everyone has been so supportive during my two and a half years at Focus and I am looking forward to continue helping us grow in the audio industry”.