Cumulus’ 99X Pulls Big Name Back From SiriusXM

Will Pendarvis, the original evening jock at 99X (WNNX), is returning to the station after 28 years from SiriusXM. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution broke the story on Wednesday. Pendarvis worked at 99X from 1992 to 1995, when it was one of the country’s top Alternative format stations. This return is likely one of many, as Cumulus has promised more jocks from 99X’s original version coming back.

Pendarvis could be filling the afternoon spot vacated by Axel Lowe, who announced his departure on Tuesday. Before his return to Atlanta, Pendarvis spent nearly 20 years programming multiple rock stations for SiriusXM in Los Angeles.