How Big Was WKSU’s MaxxCasting Ratings Boost?

Kent State’s WKSU-FM, a non-commercial public radio station in Cleveland, Ohio, had a signal problem. The operator, Ideastream Public Media, had consolidated NPR signals and that left some in the metro outside of the broadcast area.

To combat this, WKSU deployed GeoBroadcast Solutions’ MaxxCasting system. The technology enabled the station to enhance its coverage area with combined radio and cellular technology by way of low-to-the-ground, highly directionalized synchronized booster sites. Within two months, the station’s ratings rose from 4.2 to 5.5 in a 6+ audience.

“Part of what our MaxxCasting system will accomplish for WKSU is not having to duplicate much coverage. It allows for the introduction of more content to more listeners, including the public service broadcasting to the communities the station serves,” said Paul Littleton, chief technology officer at GeoBroadcast Solutions.