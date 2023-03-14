Anastos and Curran Take Sundays On WABC

77 WABC welcomes two new live additions to its Sunday line-up. Cut to the Chase features former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran from 4 to 5p. Positively Ernie & Patricia with New York TV news personality Ernie Anastos and Patricia Stark from 5 to 6p.

Cut to the Chase started as a WABC podcast several months ago that Curran is expanding into a live, on-air program focusing on current events at local and national levels. Ernie Anastos joined the station in February for a twice-daily feature. Now, Anastos partners with Patricia Stark to find the positive outlook in news and events that shape our world.

“At 77 WABC, we’re doing radio the way it’s supposed to be: live, local, and BIG,” said John

Catsimatidis, owner of Red Apple Media and 77 WABC. “We got rid of all the brokered weekend programs, and we’re replacing them with big-name hosts like Ernie and Laura. I know we’re doing radio the right way because we’re winning!”

Chad Lopez, Red Apple Media and WABC President, added, “I’m excited about Ernie’s and Laura’s Sunday programs. They each bring a passion for New York to their shows that connects with our listeners. It’s terrific content and I’m proud to welcome them.”