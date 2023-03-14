Paxton ‘The Current’ Choice For MPR Afternoons

Minnesota Public Radio is raising part-time host Jessica Paxton to afternoon drive on all-music 89.3 The Current (KCMP). Paxton joined the station in March 2022 and started a weekly retro show, Teenage Kicks, last fall. Paxton assumes drive-time duty on April 10.

Before joining The Current, she was the drive-time host on Northfield, Michigan’s independent KYMN Radio for nearly 13 years. She also represented southern Minnesota for several years as a board member of the Minnesota Music Coalition.

“This is my dream job. I love music and being able to share what I love with listeners,” Paxton said. “I’ve been a supporter and member of The Current since its inception, and I’m so excited for this opportunity with this incredible team that shares my same passion for bringing great music to this community.”

“Jessica’s passion for music and ability to connect with people jumps out of the radio every time she’s on air,” said Lindsay Kimball, WCMP PD. “She’s a team player that will be an incredible complement in her new role to the awesome team at The Current.”

“I’m delighted that Jessica will be stepping into the afternoons, bringing her deep knowledge of music and experience working in the local community to the airwaves,” added David Safar, managing director at The Current.