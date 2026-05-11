Pat McNally, Radio Executive and Detroit Native, Has Died

E. Patrick McNally, known to colleagues throughout the radio industry as Pat, died on May 7. A native Detroiter and Michigan State University alumnus, McNally built a career that took him from the Motor City to Washington, New York, San Francisco, and Phoenix.

Paula Creager and Christie Tilley, two of McNally’s former sellers who remembered him as both a valued colleague and a friend, brought word of his passing to Radio Ink.

McNally got his start at Michigan State’s campus radio network before landing at W4 (WWWW) in Detroit. As General Sales Manager, he worked alongside an airstaff that included Steve Dahl, Howard Stern, J.J. & the Morning Crew, Mark McEwen, and Sky Daniels.

From Detroit, McNally moved to Washington, DC, as General Manager of WAVA, followed by a GM role at WAPP in New York, both under Doubleday ownership. He later ran Live 105 in San Francisco for Entercom before finishing his broadcasting career in Phoenix and retiring to Florida.