FCC Sets A Date For The First FM Auction Since 2021

For the first time in half a decade, the FCC is opening the door to new FM radio station ownership with hundreds of vacant FM channels to hit the auction block. The agency has announced plans to auction 132 FM construction permits beginning in February.

Of the 132 permits on offer, roughly 99 have never previously been made available, with the remaining 33 going unsold or defaulted upon in prior auctions. Based on past averages, the FCC estimates between 130 and 260 applicants will participate.

The auction will use a simultaneous multiple-round format with anonymous bidding. Winning bidders who default or are disqualified after the close will face an additional default payment of 20% of their winning bid. Auction 114 will also be the first broadcast auction conducted on the FCC’s new Auction Application System, launched in January.

Bidding is tentatively scheduled to start on February 2, 2027. The FCC is seeking public comment on proposed procedures through a Public Notice issued today by the Office of Economics and Analytics’ Auctions Division and the Media Bureau, with comments due June 9 and reply comments due June 24.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said, “This FM auction is another step toward expanding opportunities for new voices and strengthening competition in the radio marketplace. We’re pleased to open the door to additional growth and innovation — and to deliver real value for taxpayers through a strong auction process. The FCC has a responsibility to ensure that spectrum is put to its highest and best use, and today’s action advances that mission.”

Carr continued, “I want to thank our outstanding Auctions Division and Media Bureau teams for their work on this auction. It is because of their expertise and dedication that an auction like this can happen, even as both teams work to achieve other major Commission priorities, including the upcoming AWS-3 and Upper C-band auctions and the streamlining and modernization of outdated broadcast regulations.”