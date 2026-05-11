Andrews Picks Up Third Programming Role at Audacy Wisconsin

After joining Audacy from iHeartMedia last July, Brett Andrews is already expanding his programming footprint across the Wisconsin cluster, adding Brand Manager of Milwaukee’s 99.1 The Mix (WMYX) to a portfolio that already includes Mix 105.1 (WMHX) in Madison and Assistant Brand Manager of 103.7 KISS FM (WXSS) in Milwaukee.

Andrews continues hosting afternoons on 99.1 The Mix and Mix 105.1.

Audacy Top 40 Format Vice President Molly Cruz said, “Since joining us, Brett has proven to be an invaluable asset, blending a can-do attitude with proactive leadership and versatility. This move reflects our ongoing commitment to putting our strongest talent in the best positions to give our listeners the best experience.”