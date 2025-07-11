Audacy Wisconsin Adds Brett Andrews to Programming Leadership

Audacy has appointed Brett Andrews as Brand Manager for Mix 105.1 (WMHX) in Madison and Assistant Brand Manager for both 99.1 The Mix (WMYX) and 103.7 KISS-FM (WXSS) in Milwaukee. Beginning July 14, Andrews will also host afternoons on 99.1 The Mix.

The move marks a return for Andrews, who launched his radio career at the Milwaukee cluster more than 25 years ago and previously worked on-air at 103.7 KISS-FM in 2007.

He re-enters the Wisconsin market from iHeartMedia, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Programming for Milwaukee and Madison. His resume includes programming roles at WRIT, WZEE, KSLZ, and KKRZ, along with on-air experience at major-market CHR stations including 103.5 KISS FM Chicago and 104.7 KISS FM Phoenix.

Audacy Wisconsin SVP and Market Manager Jason Bjorson said, “Brett’s deep connection to these stations and proven talent in the industry make him an incredible asset as we continue to strive to build lasting relationships with our listeners and partners. We’re so excited to have Brett’s passion for radio and knowledge of the Milwaukee and Madison markets back on our team and have him lead three of our local favorites.”

Brett Andrews added, “There’s something special about these stations that keeps pulling me back. I walked into this building over 25 years ago to start my career, and it’s an honor to return and help carry on their incredible legacy. Huge thanks to Jason Bjorson and Molly Cruz for believing in me. It feels so good to be home again!”