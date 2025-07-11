iHeart Chicago Appoints Kashon Powell to Programming VP Role

Kashon Powell has returned to iHeartMedia as the new Vice President of Programming for its Chicago group. Powell brings a strong three-decade track record to the role, having previously been the first woman to hold the VP of Programming title at Urban One.

Her career began at 97.9 The Box (KBXX) in Houston and includes leadership across major markets and national programming efforts, including Urban One Honors.

She will begin overseeing 107.5 WGCI, V103 (WVAZ), Inspiration 1390 (WGRB-AM), and Chicago’s BIN 640 (WMFN-AM) on August 18.

Powell commented, “I am excited to return to iHeartMedia to lead these legendary brands and contribute to the legacy of such iconic radio stations. A huge thank you to James Howard, Thea Mitchem, Brad Hardin, and Doc Wynter for this incredible opportunity.”

iHeart SVP of Programming James Howard said, “Kashon has an exceptional track record of success, consistently driving results and inspiring teams. We are thrilled to welcome her to our Chicago team where her expertise will help strengthen the connection with our listeners.”