Amelia Ryerse Signing Off From Baltimore’s 98 Rock

Heard across Hearst Television Baltimore’s 98 Rock (WIYY) since 2003, including the Mickey, Amelia and Spiegel morning show and afternoon drive before landing in her current midday slot, host Amelia Ryerse has announced she will retire at the end of 2026.

The station plans to celebrate Ryerse’s career throughout 2026 with special programming, guest appearances, and listener tributes leading up to her final broadcast. Beyond her on-air work, Ryerse has spent decades involved in Baltimore-area charitable activity and has highlighted local organizations through 98 Rock’s Sunday public-affairs program Maryland Perspectives.

98 Rock, WBAL NewsRadio, and WBAL-TV General Manager Dan Joerres remarked, “For over two decades, Amelia has been synonymous with 98 Rock. Her dedication to our on-air product as well as our community service efforts is truly unmatched. This is a retirement that is well deserved.”

98 Rock Program Director Justin Johnson stated, “Radio stations go through different eras, different lineups and different trends, but Amelia has always been one of the constants listeners could count on. She brought heart, personality, and credibility to every shift she worked, and 98 Rock simply wouldn’t have been the same without her.”

Ryerse said, “98 Rock has changed my life on so many levels, not just professionally but personally. I leave with so many great memories and life lessons that I will take with me for the rest of my life.”