Dallas’ Ticket Kicks Around Expanded Show For 2026 World Cup

Cumulus Media’s 96.7 and 1310 The Ticket (KTCK-AM) in Dallas is expanding its long-running soccer program for a fourth time. The KickAround will deliver 36 shows and 44 hours of original programming throughout the 2026 World Cup, running June 11 to July 19.

The KickAround traces its roots to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when it launched as a daily show. Its success led to a weekly format later that year, and the show has returned in expanded daily form for the 2018 and 2022 contests. For the 2026 iteration, hosts Andy Swift and Peter Welpton will be joined in-studio by European soccer journalist Lars Sivertsen for the duration of the tournament.

The program will air weeknights at 7p, following The Hardline, in addition to its regular Saturday-afternoon slot and select Sunday broadcasts. Special programming is planned for the tournament final, including a pregame preview and post-match recap.

The Ticket Program Director Jeff Catlin said, “This is our fourth year to cover World Soccer with expanded programming on The KickAround. Interest this year is at an all-time high with key tournament games being played in Dallas-Fort Worth. The KickAround will be a destination for Ticket listeners and both soccer fans and casuals.”