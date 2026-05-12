Spokane Gets Locally Owned News/Talk With News Radio KBNW

Washington State Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Keith Shipman is putting his money where his mission is, teaming with Roger Nelson to co-launch News Radio KBNW, a locally owned News/Talk simulcast on KBNW-FM and KSBN-AM in Spokane.

Their pairing at is a reunion of sorts, as Shipman and Nelson worked together at Fisher Broadcasting’s KOMO Radio in the 1980s and ’90s. Shipman has served as President and CEO of Horizon Broadcasting Group since 2003. Nelson would go on to have a career with Morgan Murphy Media and Phase 3 Digital.

Local news programming features Steve Wilke, Joe Paisley, Erich Ebel, and Scott Carlon. KBNW will also carry ABC News updates at the top of every hour, Associated Press updates at the bottom, and syndicated programming including Armstrong & Getty, Lars Larson’s Northwest talk show, and Dave Ramsey.

Shipman stated, “Local broadcasting is at its best when it informs, connects, and serves the community. Our goal is to provide timely, relevant information that keeps the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene metropolitan area well informed, whether it’s breaking news, traffic slowdowns, severe weather, or the stories shaping our region each day.”

Nelson commented, “After more than 25 years in Spokane broadcasting, I’ve seen how important live and local news is when people need it most. News Radio KBNW is built to be present at the start and end of every weekday, delivering reliable information people can depend on, along with engaging and entertaining talk programs the rest of the broadcast day.”