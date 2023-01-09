Ernie Anastos to Host New Show on WABC

Ernie Anastos is rejoining Red Apple Media’s flagship New York station WABC (770 AM) with a new program called Positively Ernie with Ernie Anastos.

The show will have Anastos focusing on a single topic every day, with a positive perspective on the stories that shape the world.

“Everybody knows Ernie’s smiling face, friendly voice, and reputation as a top journalist in this great city,” John Catsimatidis, the owner of Red Apple Media, said in a statement on Monday. “Now, Ernie is taking another look at our world and bringing us an opportunity to see the positive side of things. I’m delighted to welcome Ernie to 77 WABC where he will certainly attract many of his TV fans and radio listeners.”

“It’s the right time,” Anastos said. “We always hear the bad and not often the good that comes out of the news. My passion has always been to inform, educate and inspire. I’m looking forward to sharing an uplifting take on the news with 77 WABC Radio listeners.”

“At Red Apple Media and 77 WABC, we committed to bringing radio listeners the best programming in talk and entertainment,” said Chad Lopez, the president of Red Apple Media and WABC. “Ernie’s enthusiasm and fresh ideas add another dynamic layer to 77 WABC.”

Anastos was last on-air in the New York market on Fox station WNYW (Channel 5), where he worked as an anchor until 2019. He left the station to enroll at the Harvard Business School. The Hall of Fame broadcaster has also worked at WABC-TV (Channel 7) and WCBS (Channel 2) in the New York market.