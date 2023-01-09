How To Deal With Objections in 2023

(By Loyd Ford) How do you manage objections?

What do they mean?

How do you turn an objective positive?

They say the only things you can count on in life are “death and taxes.” Please add objections in sales to that list. However, we must learn to see objections in a positive way.

Here are some thoughts about how to handle objections this year and level up your sales by overcoming the objections:

My dog never sees an objection as a negative. He always thinks of it only as a predictable check mark on the way to the goal. Sometimes I swear I see him smile when an objection gets in his way. Think of objections as client participation in the process of helping you move the psychology to yes. An objection is only a rest stop on the way to your destination. Never assume that the objection is the real objection; work consistently on active listening and working to know your potential client and what their real fear, concern and objections may be. It certainly that may not be the objection they offer you first. Don’t feel you have to “fill the void” after a customer offers an objection. You don’t. Take a moment. This gives you opportunity to think and reset yourself. It gives you a moment to think about your response instead of being more desperate to fill the void right after the objection. Since what you say next will be important to keep the conversation going, it is powerfully important that your response be well thought out. Stop telling. Ask questions to get a better understanding. You don’t know where that may lead, but it will give you more clarity and that’s what you need. Take the customer’s side. Instead of explaining why the customer is wrong, slide in beside them. Agree if you can see what they are saying. The customer will expect you to take the opposite side. Make sure they know you hear them and understand. Keep the conversation going. If you are seeing objection, this is the sign you haven’t sold the value. Clients will act when they feel the value is more than the purchase price and your solution fixes a problem they are having. If there is an objection, it’s a sign something is wrong. Stay calm and begin your investigation with the customer. Reframe your discussion around the customer pain. The smartest sellers understand the value of reframing around the pain of the customer. It allows the continuing of important conversation and that is what you need most right after any objection. Address the objection. This is about focusing attention on either why the objection is a smaller problem worth having because of a much more substantial solution or that the objection is actually resolved in another way.

The business of radio is to help clients grow their business, get more customers and to encourage their existing customers to visit them more often. But the job of a seller is to show the value to customers when they may not see the solution as easily.

People buy value. If they feel the value you are offering is more than the price of the purchase, they don’t even argue over price. They buy.

Any objection is the first positive on the way to yes.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]