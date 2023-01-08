Stei Moves to PM Drive

Bob Stei makes the move from nights to afternoon drive on Rocker KBSZ-FM in Phoenix. Stei follows Bubba the Love Sponge’s morning show, and Poor Boy who handles middays. Station Owner Len Novin will swap shifts with Stei and take on evenings.

“I have been lucky enough to be part of this winning team for a few years now and plan a lot of destruction and fun for people stuck in traffic in the desert,” comments Stei. “I thank Len for this amazing opportunity, and I’m fired up and ready to go.”

“Bob has done a amazing job, and his creativity and personality will be a great a fit for our growth and expansion,” Len Novin adds. “He is a big part of our future at The Rattler Rocks.”