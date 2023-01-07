KVI Seattle Adds Todd Herman

Lotus Communications’ Seattle talk station KVI (570 AM) has added conservative host Todd Herman to its line-up.

Herman’s show will run every Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. He will also provide daily commentary segments for KVI, which will run weekdays at 7:15 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

“Todd is a northwest favorite, and brings a unique take on current events and daily life,” Rick Van Cise, the program director at KVI, said in a statement. “We are pleased to have him part of our team.”

Herman joins a line-up of other well-known weekday hosts, including John Carlson, Markley, van Camp & Robbins, Lars Larson, Ari Hoffman and Dana Loesch.