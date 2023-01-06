Smith Named Sales Manager for Cox Atlanta Stations

Cox Media Group has hired Kara Smith to serve as its integrated sales manager for the company’s Atlanta radio cluster.

Smith joins Cox from the E. W. Scripps’ ABC station WCPO (Channel 9) in Cincinnati, where she worked as a sales manager for nearly four years.

“I am honored to join the Cox Media Group in my hometown of Atlanta,” Smith said in a statement on Friday. “I grew up listening to these distinguished CMG radio stations. It’s a dream come true to now represent them. I look forward to serving and leading this talented team, as we serve the business community of greater Atlanta.”

In her role, Smith will be responsible for driving local spot and digital revenue across Cox’s Atlanta stations, including news station WSB (95.5 FM).

“I’m thrilled to have Kara join the winning sales team at CMG Atlanta,” Kris Hackett Lucas, the director of sales for Cox’s Atlanta radio group, said. “Her motivation, expertise in media, and work ethic will be a winning combination to lead this team to the next level. I know she will have a positive impact on our local clients and team.”