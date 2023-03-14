Texas Radio Hall Of Famer Syndicates With SuiteRadio

Texas Radio Hall of Famer Dan Gallo is going nationwide with SuiteRadio. Heard on Houston radio for decades, Dan launches The Gallo Go-Round – a five-hour, six-day-a-week syndicated show – starting March 27.

Dan was most recently the host of The Breakfast Flakes on Cox Media’s Country Legends 97.1 (KTHT). He previously was on the air in Houston at KNUZ, KENR, and KILT.

“What separates [SuiteRadio] from others in this space is our focus on the personalities. First, foremost, and always. We do not cover shifts. We offer shows – and damn good ones,” said Rowdy Yates, SuiteRadio’s OM of Country Programming.

SuiteRadio CFO Pat Fant remarked, “What is so impressive is the seamless transition between our custom-crafted content, and the local radio stations’ programming, music, and commercials. He really becomes an integral part of your radio station.”