Coletta Helms New International Role At BMI

On Tuesday, BMI announced longtime executive John Coletta is now Senior Vice President & Managing Director, International. Coletta was promoted from his role as the Company’s Vice President of International Legal & Business Affairs.

Coletta will lead BMI’s efforts to maximize the collection of global royalties from the company’s New York office and report to Executive Vice President of Licensing & Creative Mike Steinberg. His new role will see him work with foreign performing rights societies to improve business practices and identify growth opportunities on behalf of BMI’s songwriters, composers, and publishers. He will also work to modernize BMI’s reciprocal agreements and oversee global copyright initiatives.

“John is truly well-positioned to take on this role. As our lead international lawyer, he has been integral to multiple strategic initiatives for the company and has established strong and trusted relationships with our sister societies around the world,” said BMI CEO Mike O’Neill. “I have no doubt that his extensive expertise in international relations paired with his deep knowledge of BMI, having started his career here, will make John a powerful advocate for our worldwide creative community.”