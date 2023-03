Tuesday night at the Country Radio Seminar, Radio Ink Publisher Deborah Parenti and nationally syndicated country radio host Fitz crowned the Best PDs in Country Radio.

Taking the top 3 spots this year were Cumulus Nashville PD Charlie Cook at #3, iHeart Nashville PD Gator Harrison at #2, and Audacy Detroit PD Tim Roberts at #1. Check out the entire 2023 list in the current print issue of Radio Ink Magazine.