MSG Networks has fired its radio analyst for New York Knicks games following a probe by the broadcaster’s human relations department into allegations of verbal harassment, according to a report.

On Monday, The New York Post reported Brendan Brown has not been heard on WEPN (98.7 FM, ESPN Radio) during recent Knicks games while MSG Networks investigated the claims.

The specific allegations that were levied against Brown were not reported by the Post, and it was unclear if the claims arose from a colleague at MSG Networks or from a member of the public who is otherwise unrelated to the company.

In a statement obtained by media outlets, a spokesperson for MSG Networks called Brown’s departure mutual, and said other on-air talent will fill in during Knicks broadcasts through the rest of the season, which ends in early April.

“MSG Networks and Brendan Brown have decided to part company,” the spokesperson said. “For the remainder of the season, various personalities — including former Knick John Wallace — will serve as the Knicks radio analyst on the MSG Radio Network on ESPN.”

A biography for Brown was not available on MSG Networks’ website when Radio Ink tried to access it on Monday, apparently pulled before the Post story was published.

The Knicks Radio Network is operated by MSG Networks, which is owned by Madison Square Garden Entertainment. It is separate from Emmis Communications, the owner of WEPN (which is operated by Good Karma Brands), and Madison Square Garden Sports, which owns the Knicks and other local professional sports teams.

Brown succeeded John Andraiese in the broadcast booth in 2012. His on-air partners over the last decade have included Mike Crispino, Spero Dedes and Ed Cohen.