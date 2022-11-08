Indeed Supplants Progressive as Most-Aired Spot

Employment services provider Indeed.com supplanted Progressive as the most-advertised brand last week, with Indeed spots running 56,423 times on radio stations across the country last week.

Progressive fell to a close second, with 55,045 plays on radio stations. That number was up from the 52,823 spots played the previous week, but not quite enough to capture the top spot.

The Procter & Gamble Company had the most collective spots across radio, with more than 121,000 ads airing for its Vicks, Gillette, Crest, Bounty, Mr. Clean, Oral-B, Charmin, Swiffer and Downy products. Of those products, ads for Vicks aired the most, with 27,837 plays last week.

The top 5 radio spots last week were:

Indeed (56,423) Progressive (55,045) Lowe’s (41,660) Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (36,365) The Home Depot (35,105)