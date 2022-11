Airing 52,823 commercials on radio stations across the country last week, the Insurance giant was again radio’s top advertiser. Indeed held onto the second spot with 49,018. The remainder of the top five were…

Ziprecruiter was third with 42,776, followed by Lowe’s with 41,992, and the Center for Disease Control & Prevention with 38,085.

Pfizer was the biggest mover going from 39th to 8th.