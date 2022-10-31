MITR Promotes Lucas

Made in Texas Radio programmer and personality Keegan Lucas has been promoted to Operations Manager overseeing all aspects of programming, podcasting, music selection, social media, and on-site activation for the country music channel.

Lucas said he’s excited about the opportunity to continue the growth of Made In Texas Radio. “We’ve had great support from the Texas music scene so far, so I need to thank them for sure! I have big plans for the station, it’s going to be fun to watch it all happen.”

“Texas music, like Texas itself is a whole ‘nother animal” said RFC Media President Cruze. “Keegan has such a passion for the music, the musicians and the people that live this lifestyle. This was not a difficult choice to make.”

RFC Media CFO Pat Fant said, “We are so confident in Keegan’s abilities, and the future of Texas Music as a strategic and viable programming tool, in 2023, we will begin offering the Made in Texas Radio format to broadcast affiliates all over Texas and anywhere else broadcasters feel it would give them a competitive edge. Radio deserves a 24/7 source for this compelling content.”