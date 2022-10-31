Big O Weekends in Greenville

Audacy has announced that Lovely Big O will be part of its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville, South Carolina (10AM to 3PM). Lovely Big O, a Greenville native, joins The Block after spending the last eight years on the air at WJMZ-FM in Anderson, SC.

“The response to Lovely Big O joining The Block has been amazing,” said Steve Sinicropi, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Greenville-Spartanburg. “The response on social media and clients calling to request her for events before she started was impressive. She’s an incredible addition to our station and we couldn’t be happier to have her.”

“I’m excited for the opportunities and growth to take ‘The Lovely Big O Show’ to the next level with The Block,” said Lovely Big O. “I can’t wait to see what we are all able to accomplish together.”