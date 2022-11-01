America’s Top Testing Christmas Songs

P1 Media Group is out with its annual Christmas Music Research, The company surveyed radio listeners nationwide likely to listen to an all-Christmas music radio station during the holiday season.

They tested the appeal of the 40 most-played and 40 most-streamed Christmas songs from the 2021 Holiday Season, a total of 60 songs.

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee is America’s #1 Christmas song, edging “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms for the first time in five years by a fraction of a percentage point, according to the research.

The Holiday Classics rule the Top 20, including “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” and two versions of “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas,” and “Sleigh Ride.”

2021’s #1 Stream and Airplay song ”Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” from 1994 is the newest song in the Top 20 and is the 6th highest testing Christmas song this year.