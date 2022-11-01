Marketers Converge on Orlando

The 2022 Masters of Marketing Conference was held in Orlando last week with over 2,000 people gathering for a chance to hear from CMO’s from of advertising’s top brands. The RAB, iHeart and Audacy were all a big part of the event and Cumulus Media’s Pierre Bouvard has a full report on the role audio plays for brands. Read it HERE.

At Radio Ink’s Forecast Conference i New York City November 16th, ANA CEO Bob Liodice will present Driving the Industry’s Growth Agenda.

Liodice will explain how the agenda’s growth priorities are helping to effectively tackle the myriad of challenges marketers face today and ensure a robust future for the industry.

