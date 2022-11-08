Bob & Sheri Raise Funds for Cat Rescue

Syndicated morning show duo Sheri Lynch and Bob Lacey held the first Bob & Sheri Caturday event, benefitting the Princeton’s Meow cat rescue organization in Concord, New Hampshire.

The event was held at the Tabby Cat Café on Saturday, November 5 and featured live music, a book signing and food trucks, according to a Facebook post.

The book signing was connected to Lynch’s cookbook Cooking with Cats, which debuted last year. More than 5,000 copies of the book have been sold, according to a press release.

In addition to the fundraiser, a sponsored called Dr. Possums donated hundreds of cat toys.