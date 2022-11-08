Student Production Awards Announced

College Broadcasters, Inc. (CBI) announced the winners of the 2022 CBI National Student Production Awards on Monday.

Over 1,000 works were submitted for consideration this past year, CBI said in a statement, with four finalists selected from each category.

The awards were presented in late October at the National Student Electronic Media Convention at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor.

Here is a selection of first-place awards winners and the categories in which they placed:

Best DJ

“Millennial Mix on WUTM”

WUTM (90.3 FM, The Hawk), University of Tennessee-Martin

Best Promo

“Tunes on Tuesday 2022 Showmo”

WMSC (90.3 FM), Montclair State University

Best Public Service Announcement

“Halloween Safety PSA”

KTSW (89.9 FM), Texas State University

Best Newscast or Sportscast

“Lauren Smyth News”

WRFH (101.7 FM), Hillsdale College

For the full list of winners, visit the CBI 2022 National Student Production Awards website HERE.