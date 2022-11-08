Community Broadcasters helped the Children’s Miracle Network bring in over $155,000 during their recent radiothon that aired across two stations.

The radiothon, which was held earlier this month, was hosted by WBDR (106.7 FM, The Border) morning personality Johnny Spezzano, who has anchored all 22 of the radiothons over the last two decades, the broadcaster said in a statement on Monday.

“There is no place a generous as the north county,” Sepzzano said. “I am blown away by my listeners and the businesses here who, time after time, give more than what they can to help one another.”

The $155,000 raised was a significant increase from the $12,000 that was pulled in during the first radiothon produced nearly two decades ago, Spezzano said. The funds will be used by the Samaritan Medical Center to benefit children and families in Jefferson, St. Lawrence and Lewis counties in upstate New York.

Spezzano was assisted by WOTT (94.1 FM, 94 Rock) program director Lance Hale. In a statement, Community Broadcasters President Jim Leven said he was proud of what the team accomplished during the recent charity event.

“I am thrilled at what our folks accomplished to help us live up to our name…that is an unbelievable amount of money our folks raised with the help of the community,” Leven said.