Anna Faris to Star in Peepkins Podcast

Actress Anna Faris will start in a new family podcast series produced by QCode Media, the company announced on Monday.

“The Peepkins” will run for 10 episodes and will include a complementary soundtrack, with songs performed by Maulik Pancholy and Diedrich Bader.

“I am so excited to introduce everyone to our fun (and funny) new family podcast, The Peepkins,” Faris said in a statement. ““I play an eccentric creature named Hatch, who spends her days getting into (and out of) trouble with her best friend Noah. With mysteries to be solved, tales to be told, and songs to be sung, it’s screen-free entertainment that encourages kids to “see” the story and make it their own. I love the idea of kids being inspired to pick up some markers or grab some clay as they imagine these fantastic characters on their many adventures.”

Series co-creators Jeremy Bullis and Stuart Jenkis said the program features a slew of “quiry personalities, catchy songs and cautionary tales.”

“The Peepkins are a bunch of offbeat, freethinking, and highly intelligent creatures, who, like all of us, occasionally struggle to navigate their relationships between friends and neighbors,” Bullis and Jenkins said. “While a comedy at heart, there are thrills, there’s drama, singing, and though you won’t be able to see it, we promise you the dance numbers will be spectacular!”

The Peepkins debuts November 22.