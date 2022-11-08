Beasley to Interview Military Personnel for Home Base

Beasley Media Group says its southwest Florida radio stations will conduct interviews with military personnel as part of a broader awareness campaign for a veteran-focused local organization.

The interviews will air Friday, November 11 from 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on WXBK (103.9 FM, B1039) and from 3:05 p.m. to 4:35 p.m. on WRXK (96.1 FM, 96 K-Rock), both of which broadcast in the Fort Myers market.

The program is part of an awareness and outreach campaign in support of Home Base Southwest Florida, which provides care initiatives for military veterans and their families.

“It is an absolute honor and a privilege to shine a spotlight on the important programs that Home Base provides for veterans in our community and across Florida,” AJ Lurie, the vice president and market manager for Beasley’s southwest Florida station group, said in a statement. “They have given so much on behalf of our country. Our teams are excited to give back to them through raising awareness of the many opportunities available to them and their families through this life-changing organization.”

The stations will partner with local TV station WZVN (Channel 7, ABC) on the initiative. This will be the third time the stations have come together for its “Southwest Florida Salutes our Veterans” program.