Forecast 2023: The Shape of Things to Come

After his first year as the CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, Curtis LeGeyt will sit down with Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb to break down accomplishments and challenges over the past year.

The Q&A session will also feature insight into what’s ahead for 2023, including the top issue of LeGeyt’s agenda at the NAB.

Seating is limited for the November 16, 2022 event at the Harvard Club in New York City. Register Now.

Radio Ink and Radio & Television Business Report are proud to present this Premier Forecast Event – Forecast 2023.