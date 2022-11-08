AdLarge Publishes Podcast Buying Guide

AdLarge has released its Podcast Buying Guide V5.0, which highlights how to create a successful buying strategy in 2023. The guide examines the progression of the industry over the past few years and the advancement and innovation of the resources and tools available to the ad buying community. Download the guide HERE.

“We’ve entered a new era of advertising in the industry,” commented Ilwira Marciszek, AdLarge Senior VP, Head of Revenue Operations & Digital Sales. “According to Magellan AI, almost 2,000 new brands entered the space in Q3 and that number is expected to grow. As the space continues to mature, the abundance of opportunity is unlimited; however, it’s critical for brands to stay informed and educated in order to achieve their goals. This is a testament to the power of podcasting and its forceful ability to drive engagement and results.”

Cathy Csukas, AdLarge Co-CEO added, “As a leader in the space, we have built our business on helping our partners. Over the past five years, the marketplace as well as the Podcast Buying Guide have evolved a great deal. This year, we’ve taken the nuances and complexities of the industry and synthesized them down to give advertisers the information they need in the most transparent way possible. AdLarge continues to remain committed to sharing our knowledge and expertise with our clients and the industry.”